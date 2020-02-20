Knotfest At Sea Announces Inaugural 2020 Lineup Featuring Slipknot, Anthrax and Behemoth

Home News Aaron Grech February 20th, 2020 - 1:09 PM

Slipknot has announced their inaugural heavy metal cruise, which will feature themselves, thrash metal legends Anthrax and the Polish extreme metal band Behemoth. This event is expected to take place upon the Norwegian Jade, setting sail from Barcelona Spain on August 10th to Naples, Italy on August 14th, with tickets available here.

Other prominent artists featured on the lineup include DevilDriver, Sevendust, Skindred, Ho99o9, Higher Power and Sleep Token, with more artists expected to be announced in the near future. Die hard Slipknot fans can rejoice at the cruises’ multiple other offerings, which include a Q-And-A with the band, a Whiskey tasting session, a live solo performance by the band’s frontman Corey Taylor and complementary meals.

Slipknot will be hitting the road this summer as well, and have announced a series of Knotfest Roadshow events, featuring support from A Day to Remember, Underoath and Code Orange. They will also be performing at Rocklahoma 2020, which will also host Halestorm, Staind, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, Anthrax, I Prevail, Motionless In White and Body Count .

Anthrax will also be making an appearance at Kuma’s Festival this year. Behemoth released a new music video for their track “Sabbath Mater” back in 2019. Ho9909 recently provided support for experimental metal outfit Mr. Bungle’s reunion shows this year.

Devil Driver cancelled an appearance at Dave Mustaine’s Mega Cruise this year, due to a cancer diagnosis from the wife of the band’s lead singer Anahstasia Fafara. She was eventually cleared of cancer at the end of 2019.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz