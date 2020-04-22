RIP: Falling in Reverse Founding Member and Guitarist Derek Jones Dead at 35

Home News Aaron Grech April 22nd, 2020 - 5:11 PM

Guitarist Derek Jones, a founding member of the post hardcore group Falling In Reverse has passed away at the age of 35, according to a recent tweet made by the band’s frontman Ronnie Radke. Jones’ cause of death has not been revealed as of press time.

Radke recalled Jones picking him up from jail in his van, after the singer had been released from a two and a half year sentence due to a parole violation. The singer was originally on parole after pleading guilty to battery with substantial bodily harm in relation to a brawl he was involved with, which resulted in the death of a man from Nevada.

I’ll never forget when you picked me up from jail In Your old tour van to start falling in reverse. Your spirit will be interwoven through the music I write forever. Rest In Peace Derek Jones. My heart is broken. pic.twitter.com/6ugnm1MmTm — RonnieRadke (@RonnieRadke) April 21, 2020

“I’ll never forget when you picked me up from jail In Your old tour van to start falling in reverse,” Radke wrote. “Your spirit will be interwoven through the music I write forever. Rest In Peace Derek Jones. My heart is broken.”

Jones was born in Lake Forest, California in 1984, where he grew up playing saxophone, before ultimately switching instruments to guitar, which he would become known for. He was a member of the band A Smile from The Trenches prior to joining Falling In Reverse, where he would remain until his passing. His fiancée Christina passed away last year after a battle with cancer.

Falling In Reverse released their debut album The Drug in Me Is You in the summer of 2011 via Epitaph Records. Their most recent album Coming Home came out in the spring of 2017.