Voragos Announces 2022 Inaugural Cruise Festival Lineup Featuring Mastadon, Rob Zombie and Amigo The Devil

VORAGOS: Destination Lunasea Beach has announced a massive lineup for its debut year. Rob Zombie, Chevelle and Mastodon are set to headline the 5-day rock cruise, taking place February 16-21, 2022. Other acts include Black Stone Cherry, Tremonti, Saint Asonia, Escape The Fate, New Years Day, Fire From The Gods, Bad Omens, Jeris Johnson, Tetrarch, DED, All Good Things, Joyous Wolf and Plush.
Departing from Miami, guests will be able to enjoy daily artist-hosted activities and shows while on the excursion. The land destination includes one full day and night at the resort-like private island in Harvest Caye, Belize where attendees will enjoy a one-of-a-kind beach festival, Lunasea Beach on February 18. The Lunasea Beach Festival will be available exclusively to cruise guests, with no separate tickets will be sold to the public. It will include headlining sets from Rob Zombie and Chevelle along with performances by Black Stone Cherry, New Years Day, Tetrarch and Amigo The Devil.