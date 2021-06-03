Voragos Announces 2022 Inaugural Cruise Festival Lineup Featuring Mastadon, Rob Zombie and Amigo The Devil

Home News Roy Lott June 3rd, 2021 - 9:24 PM

VORAGOS: Destination Lunasea Beach has announced a massive lineup for its debut year. Rob Zombie, Chevelle and Mastodon are set to headline the 5-day rock cruise, taking place February 16-21, 2022. Other acts include Black Stone Cherry, Tremonti, Saint Asonia, Escape The Fate, New Years Day, Fire From The Gods, Bad Omens, Jeris Johnson, Tetrarch, DED, All Good Things, Joyous Wolf and Plush.

Departing from Miami, guests will be able to enjoy daily artist-hosted activities and shows while on the excursion. The land destination includes one full day and night at the resort-like private island in Harvest Caye, Belize where attendees will enjoy a one-of-a-kind beach festival, Lunasea Beach on February 18. The Lunasea Beach Festival will be available exclusively to cruise guests, with no separate tickets will be sold to the public. It will include headlining sets from Rob Zombie and Chevelle along with performances by Black Stone Cherry, New Years Day, Tetrarch and Amigo The Devil.

The cruise will also have a comedy stage with multiple sets from Jim Breuer, Big Jay Oakerson, Rachel Feinstein and Shayne Smith. Each night onboard the Norwegian Pearl will also offer a Midnight After-Party starring Brass Against, The Voragos Shut Up & Dance and more.

Pre-sale cabins are on sale today at the festival’s website with prices starting at $898 per person for a 4-guest interior room (plus taxes and fees). Guests are able to make a deposit and pay the remaining balance in monthly installments over time leading up to the event. Cabins go on sale to the public tomorrow, Friday, June 4 at Noon EST.

Danny Hayes, CEO of Danny Wimmer Presents and creative partner of the festival stated“Although we’ve always been intrigued by the idea of a ‘rock cruise,’ there are others in the space that already do it really well. For DWP to do a cruise, we had to have something that would make our voyage uniquely ours.”He continued to say “The opportunity to work with Sixthman and add a festival on a private island in Belize gave us the twist we were looking for and the comfort of working with a best-in-class partner like the Sixthman team. When else will you ever have the chance to see Rob Zombie and Chevelle on a private island with 3,000 of your closest friends? This is exactly the once-in-a-lifetime kind of experience that DWP likes to create for our amazing fans,” says Anthony Diaz, CEO of Sixthman, also a creative partner to the festival added, “Today’s announcement of the high octane lineup and highly immersive vacation experience showcases the commitment of Danny Wimmer Presents and Sixthman to curate the ultimate vacation for rock fans that include days and nights of music and more at sea plus a full festival day on a decked out private island. The inaugural VORAGOS event will be a truly mind-blowing festival next February and for years to come!”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz