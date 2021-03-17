Corey Taylor Announces Socially Distanced Spring 2021 CMFTour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech March 17th, 2021 - 10:27 AM

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has announced a slew of spring 2020 tour dates, which will support his fall 2020 solo album CMFT. These socially distanced shows will kick-off in Tempe, Arizona at The Marquee Backyard on May 18 and wrap up at the Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska.

According to a press release, each concert will be “socially distanced and following state recommended health guidelines, however specific protocols are not yet listed on Taylor’s touring website. The Cherry Bombs, dancers led by Taylor’s wife Alicia Taylor, will be providing support for this tour, which was first discussed in an interview earlier this month. Taylor outlined a few social-distancing protocols during the interview, stating that their will be temperature checks at the door, with attendees reacquired to show a negative COVID-19 test at least 48 hours prior to the event.

“So, I’m looking at ways to kind of get the cobs going — not only for myself but for people I care about,” Taylor explained during the interview. “My crew needs work; my wife [Alicia Taylor], her dancers [Cherry Bombs], they wanna get back out there. So this is the test to see if we can start to kind of inch back towards reality with these in place — at least until the vaccine has had a chance to kind of do its thing.”

Taylor joined Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters and Dave Navarro of Jane’s Addiction as Ground Control during a tribute to David Bowie earlier this year. Last October, Taylor debuted CMFT live during a livestream last fall.

Tour Dates

5/18 – Tempe, AZ The Marquee Backyard

5/20 – Lubbock, TX Lonestar Event Center

5/21 – San Antonio, TX Vibes Event Center

5/22 – Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

5/24 – Dallas, TX Gas Monkey Outdoors

5/26 – Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom

5/28 – St. Louis, MO Pop’s

5/29 – Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

5/30 – Chattanooga, TN The Signal

6/1 – Belvidere, IL The Apollo Theatre

6/3 – Green Bay, WI Epic Event Center

6/5 – Fort Wayne, IN Piere’s Entertainment Center

6/7 – Joliet, IL The Forge

6/11 – Detroit, MI Harpo’s

6/12 – East Moline, IL Rust Belt

6/15 – Dubuque, IA Five Flags Event Center

6/17 – Des Moines, IA Horizon Event Center

6/18 – Wichita, KS The Cotillion Ballroom

6/19 – Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theatre

Photo Credit: Owen Ela