Evanescence and Halestorm Announces Fall 2021 Co-Headlining Arena Tour Dates

Evanescence and Halestorm announced a year-end 2021 co-headlining tour, on which they’ll be rocking arenas all across the United States. Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, May 14 at 10:00 a.m. local time through Live Nation.

The tour is set to begin on November 5 in Portland, OR and finish on December 18 in Worcester, MA. Between those dates, the bands will be playing at venues including the SAP Center in San Jose, the Viejas Arena at San Diego State University, Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX and the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

“Words can’t express how excited we are to go back on tour with our friends and rock out again,” Amy Lee of Evanescence stated. “We’ve been building this new music in isolation for over a year and dreaming of what it will be like to finally play it live, and to experience it together with our fans for the first time. We can’t wait to see you there!”

Lzzy Hale of Halestorm added, “We have all been mourning the loss of live music, and patiently waiting, looking toward an uncertain future. Finally the future looks bright and I can’t think of a better way to break the silence than with our dear friends in Evanescence. I can only imagine how it will feel to step on stage again night after night, and reconnect with all of the fans whom I’ve missed so much. Get ready for intense emotions, loud performances, and a newly exhilarated energy unlike any tour we’ve experienced in the past. Looking forward to seeing you all!”

Evanescence will also be performing a free livestream concert this Thursday, May 13, featuring South of Eden and hosted by rock icon Alice Cooper. It’s called “Driven to Perform” due to sponsorship from Cooper Tires. In addition, they shared a new music video for their song “Better Without You,” off their new album The Bitter Truth. Following the US tour, they’ll be going on a European “World’s Collide” tour alongside Dutch metal band Within Temptation.

Likewise, Halestorm has some additional concerts planned too, including a couple nights with Shinedown in October and the Incarceration Music & Tattoo Festival in Ohio on September 10-12, 2021. Recently, Lzzy Hale has been judging Hit Parade’s NO COVER show and sang vocals for Netflix’s Thunder Force theme song next to Anthrax’s Scott Ian, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo.

Evanescence & Halestorm Fall 2021 U.S. Arena Tour

11/5 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

11/7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

11/9 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

11/12 – Las Vegas, NV – The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea

11/13 – San Diego, CA – San Diego State University – Viejas Arena

11/15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

11/20 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

12/2 – Duluth, GA – Infinite Energy Arena

12/5 – Saint Louis, MO – Saint Louis University – Chaifetz Arena

12/11 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

12/12 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

12/14 – Pittsburgh, PA – University of Pittsburgh – Petersen Events Center

12/15 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

12/17 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

12/18 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarao