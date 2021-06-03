Anthrax Announces July 2021 40th Anniversary Live Stream

Home News Leanne Rubinstein June 3rd, 2021 - 7:10 PM

Anthrax at Knottfest

American thrash heavy metal band Anthrax has announced that they will be hosting a worldwide livestream performance in celebration of the band’s 40th anniversary. The event will be presented by Danny Wimmer Presents and will begin in North America on Friday, July 16 at 4 pm PT/ 7 pm ET, and in the UK on Saturday, July 17 at midnight BST.

Tickets are on sale now for the livestream event and for additional bundles, including one that involves a live video chat with members of the band. Additional events will include exclusive interviews, testimonials and behind-the-scenes stories from the musicians. All details and purchasing information can be found here.

The livestream event itself will be available through July 25 at 11:59 pm ET via video on demand and will feature the band performing hits from throughout the band’s entire discography.

Anthrax is made up of Joey Belladonna (vocals), Scott Ian (rhythm guitar), Frank Bello (bass), Charlie Benante (drums) and Jon Donais (guitar). Since forming as teenagers in Queens, the band has released 11 studio albums and received six Grammy nominations as well as numerous Gold and Platinum certificates. Notable former members of the group include Dan Lilker, Neil Turbin, Josh Bush, Dan Spitz and Rob Caggiano.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz