Butcher Babies Reminisce On College Memories In New Single “Last Dance”

Home News Sara Thompson April 2nd, 2021 - 8:26 PM

“Last Dance” is the vibrant new single from Butcher Babies and comes before the future release of their currently untitled EP. The song was released online through Blood Blast Distribution.

The new track starts of with a gradual fade in and a quiet, slightly psychedelic melody. It then shockingly bursts into an intense deluge of distorted melody which quickly subsides and is followed by nothingness for a few moments. The vocals begin again with a strong and smooth pop quality atop distorted guitar. The catchy song features both vocalist’s voices panned in different areas of the soundscape, which creates a captivating sensation.

The song seems to be from the perspective of someone reminiscing about a past lover, with sentiments summed up through the lyrics, “Even though we’ve grown apart/ You know I’ll come back to you.” The lyrics also reflect beautiful imagery associated with the singer’s longing for the past and a heart still connected to the love that was lost, saying, “So light a candle for me/ Let it burn slowly/ This is our chance/ Give me just one last dance.”

Co-singer Heidi Shepherd shared about the song, “While writing ‘Last Dance‘, I was brought back to a memory in college where a few of my friends and I used to drive into the canyon in southern Utah, lay on the hoods of our cars and stare up into the stars. We would discuss the different paths that we wanted to take in life. As young adults, we dreamed about the future…This song, for me, was about recreating that moment all these years later. This is an ode to you; John, Mikey and Kim.”

The band has also released the tracks “Yorktown” and “Sleeping with the Enemy” as singles for the new EP as well, each with their own music video.

The Butcher Babies had to postpone a livestream concert last December due to the infection of a band member with Covid-19. They performed a live stream in March, however, of the entirety of their debut album Goliath.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat