A LOOK BACK: Andrew W.K. Hides Under a Piano & Appears to Break His Thumb While “Performing” in Wild 2002 TV Appearance

Andrew W.K.

Via Loudwire, a new interview from one of New Zealand’s late night talk shows Space recently surfaced that features an unusually strange encounter with American multi-instrumentalist Andrew W.K.

Andrew, whose public persona is known for its crazy antics on and off the stage, first gained national attention with the EP Girls Own Juice, released in 2000. The following year he found immense success by way of singles “Party Hard” and “We Want Fun” off his debut studio album I Get Wet.

But it was the year 2002 and the on the late-night show Space, that until recently, contained bizarre unearthed antics from Andrew. Stunts such as giving an interview from beneath a baby grand piano or mounting a television that ended in possible broken bones.

“Amazing footage of Andrew WK live on New Zealand music show Space in 2002,” the clip’s caption reads. “Interview taking place under a grand piano and the performance going very differently to what was rehearsed, resulting in Andrew W.K. breaking his hand and leaving presenters Jaquie Brown and Hugh Sundae, stunned.”

For more on Andrew W.K., check out the announcement for his newest project God Is Partying, coming out September of this year.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat