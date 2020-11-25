Slipknot Announces Inaugural 2021 Knotfest Brazil

Home News Aaron Grech November 25th, 2020 - 7:41 PM

Slipknot have announced the inaugural Knotfest Brazil festival, which will take place on December 19, 2021 at the Sambódromo do Anhembi in São Paulo. Tickets for the event will be available here tomorrow at 10 a.m. Brazilian Standard Time. Slipknot will headline the event alongside nine other bands, for a total of 12 hours of music.

Knotfest isn’t new to Latin America, as it previously held fests in Mexico, Colombia and France, where it teamed up with the renowned Hellfest Open Air. The event had planned festivals for Japan, Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines, however these shows were cancelled early this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although all Knotfest events were cancelled this year, the event was able to host a live stream earlier this month called Pulse of The Maggots Fest. This event featured artists such as Hacktivist, October Ends, PRXJEK, Cerberus, Orbit Culture, Tallah, dEMOTIONAL, Vended, SCARLET, Years of the Knife, Introtyl and Wargasm.

The band announced earlier this month that they were working on new material. The group’s frontman Corey Taylor has been busy with his own solo work, thanks to the release of his debut album CMFT, which was later accompanied by his own live stream event Forum Or Against ‘Em.

In other news former Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn dropped his lawsuit against the band after his attorneys filed a Notice of Voluntary Discontinuance with the New York Supreme Court. Fehn first sued the group in 2019 over a dispute regarding profits, which led to his eventual firing from the outfit.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado