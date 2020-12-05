The Hu Gives Metallica’s “Sad But True” A Deep Twist

Home News Kyle Cravens December 5th, 2020 - 5:13 PM

Metallica’s classic headbanger “Sad But True” just got a unique cover by none other than Mongolian folk rock band The Hu. Cover being a loose term for this new release by the throat singing rockers, it is really a complete reinvention of the track, which Metallica released back in 1993 as the last single off their eponymous fifth album.

Indeed, listeners now can experience this song in an entirely new way. Of course, the bands iconic throat singing is present, but the extra mile is that the English words have been swapped out with the bands native lyrics. Throw in some of the bands iconic war cries, and now a new dimension to the songs expressive lyrics has been accessed. It sounds meaner, grittier and harsher in all the right connotations, putting their chops to the test against Metallica’s own renowned belter, James Hetfiled.

Sonically, The Hu ingrained their Mongolian instrumentation but were wise to ensure the disorted guitar melody still drives the song home. Its so thrilling to hear “Sad But True’s” iconic guitar solo originally done by Metallica’s Kirk Hammett played on the Morin Khuur (horsehead fiddle).

Excited about the release of the new song, singer and Morin Khuur player Galbadrakh Tsendbaatar aka “Gala” says, “Like millions of people around the world, Metallica has been a huge influence and inspiration for us as music fans and musicians. We admire their 40 years of relentless touring and the timeless, unique music they have created. It is a great honor to show them our respect and gratitude by recording a version of ‘Sad But True’ in our language and in the style of The Hu.”

With this cover, The Hu also launches The Best Of Better Noise Music: 15 Years of Rock Series in conjunction with their label. The compilation features exciting new versions of songs from their diverse rock catalogue. The HU will kick off this campaign, as the band embodies all the label’s hopes for the future of rock – diversity, expert musicianship, passionate performance and clever creative collaboration.

