Rocklahoma Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Rob Zombie, Anthrax and Slipknot

Rock festival Rocklahoma has announced the lineup for their highly anticipated return later this year. The festival will take place the weekend of September 3-5, Labor Day weekend, at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma.

The festival will be celebrating its 15th year with the “biggest Labor Day Weekend Party in 2021.” The event will be a three-day camping festival that will be hosted by American music historian and radio personality Eddie Trunk, and feature musical rock artists such as Slipknot, Knocked Loose, Limp Bizkit, Butcher Babies, Rob Zombie, Chevelle, Anthrax, The Hu, Andrew W.K., Halestorm, Falling in Reverse and more. Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals are set to play a set of Pantera songs called A Vulgar Display of Pantera.

Tickets will go on sale at early bird pricing on Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. CT here. Passes will increase to phase two pricing a week later, on June 18, at 5 p.m. CT. The current pricing lists weekend general admission passes at $144 plus fees, weekend military general admission passes at $120 plus fees, weekend general admission 4-pack passes at $516 plus fees and weekend reserved admission (with food and drink) at $399 plus fees.

Payment plans as well as limited quantities of Groupie, Roadie and Rockstar VIP packages are also available. More private options include Big Shot Boxes and The Garage package. Details and purchasing options can be found here.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado