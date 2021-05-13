City of Chicago Gives Lollapalooza the Go-Ahead to Hold Four-Day Festival this Summer

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 13th, 2021 - 8:19 PM

As vaccination numbers in the US continue to rise each day and the country moves closer and closer toward fully reopening, concerts and festivals have been making a grand return. The Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago will be allowed to be held this summer, according to Variety. An announcement with headliners is expected within the next week.

The festival will take place in Grant Park July 29-August 1, as it has in previous years. The city of Chicago has agreed to a near full capacity. The festival’s website still displays the 2020 dates and lineup, though the festival had been cancelledin early July of last year. In its place, a Lolla2020 live-stream event took its place.

Festival organizers have expressed excitement for the reopening process, and plan to remain in close contact with the city and publish officials to make the event as safe and enjoyable as possible.

Neal Schon of Journey revealed that the band would headline the festival this year while on air with SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk in January, as well as mentioned a chance that the festival will occur as early as April.

The festival’s return has come as a relief to many, as Lollapalooza’s co-founder Marc Geiger had predicted last July that live music would not be able to make a full return until 2022.