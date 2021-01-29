Tyler, The Creator Jumps on Soulful New Brent Faiyaz Song “Gravity”

Home News Krista Marple January 29th, 2021 - 7:42 PM

Rapper Tyler, The Creator has teamed up with singer Brent Faiyaz to share their new collaborative track “Gravity,” which is one of the more recent releases from Tyler, The Creator. The song was produced by Inglewood-based DJ Dahi.

“Gravity” is a rhythmical rap track that incorporates Faiyaz’s incredible vocals over a catchy beat. Tyler jumps on the track with his brilliant rap talents to chime in on Faiyaz’s lyrics. “It’s too much to be your boyfriend, too much/ And you ain’t making this much easier.” Faiyaz is addressing a lover and the current issues they are facing.

Tyler comes on to chime in with “Hard to be down to Earth, when you nestin’ on Mars/ You comment on how I move, too much space to assume (Keep sayin’ shit)/ But I’ma tell you the truth, shit.”

Faiyaz released his most recent project Fuck the World just last February. This project was one of the first of his solo career, along with Sonder Son. The Maryland native was scheduled to perform a show at The Fillmore in San Francisco back in August last year. However, due to the current pandemic, the show had been canceled.

Tyler has kept himself in headlines by showing up on the bill of major festivals that were scheduled for 2020 and even one for 2021. It was announced in January of last year that Tyler would be alongside Faith No More, Thom Yorke, Cage The Elephant and many more for Roskilde Festival that was scheduled for late June/early July. He was also listed on the bill for Splendour In The Grass, which was set to take place in late July. Unfortunately, both festivals were put on hold because of the pandemic.Roskilde Festival has rescheduled their festival dates to take place from June 26 through July 3 of this year.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado