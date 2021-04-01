Journey Reaches “Amicable” Settlement with Former Members in Legal Dispute

Home News Tristan Kinnett April 1st, 2021 - 8:27 PM

Journey’s permanent guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist since 1980 Jonathan Cain had been involved in a legal battle with former drummer Steve Smith and former bassist Ross Valory that has now reached an “amicable settlement.” Smith and Valory were fired from the band on March 3, 2020 for allegedly staging a “corporate coup d’état” over control of the Journey brand.

Schon and Cain sued Smith and Valory in pursuit of $10 million of damages and argued that the two had “destroyed the chemistry, cohesion and rapport necessary for the band to play together,” and lost the confidence necessary to be able to ever perform together again. Schon and Cain sought to prove that they were the only remaining members who owned the Journey name. Valory filed a lawsuit back against Schon and Cain last April that alleged their claims were “baseless” and were responsible for his “severe emotional distress.”

Q Prime, Journey’s management company, released a statement on the settlement, “The members of the band Journey who were parties to a recent lawsuit (Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Steve Smith and Ross Valory) are pleased to announce that they have resolved their differences and reached an amicable settlement agreement. Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain acknowledge the valuable contributions that both Ross Valory and Steve Smith have made to the music and the legacy of Journey. Ross Valory and Steve Smith wish their former bandmates well and much success in the future. Journey looks forward to continuing to tour and make new music for their dedicated fans around the world.”

Recently, Schon claimed that Journey would be headlining Lollapalooza 2021, which usually features younger alternative artists. While the lineup has yet to be announced, Schon says that the new blood in the rock band has given them a more alternative sound. The group last released music in 2011 surrounding their melodic hard rock album Eclipse.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado