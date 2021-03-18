Outside Lands Moves to Halloween Weekend and Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Tyler, The Creator, Lizzo and The Strokes

Home News Matt Matasci March 18th, 2021 - 10:00 AM

While other major festivals like Coachella have opted out of trying to hold a festival in 2021, Outside Lands has announced they’ll move the event a few months back from its usual late summer slot to Halloween weekend. The festival is anticipated to take place on Oct. 29-31 at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. It was initially announced as happening from Aug. 6-8. Tickets are on sale now at the Outside Lands website.

In addition to the move, the festival has officially solidified its lineup, which is largely the same as when they announced they’d skip a 2020 festival altogether back in June 2020.

The lineup is features headliners like Lizzo, Tyler, The Creator, Tame Impala, The Strokes, Vampire Weekend, J Balvin, Kehlani, The 1975, Zhu and Young Thug. New additions receiving top billing include Glass Animals and Rufus Du Sol.

Other additions include Kaytranada (who is coming off of a couple Grammy wins last week), funky psych rock band Khruangbin, alt-country band Lord Huron, early ’00s rap superstar Nelly, Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard, Angel Olsen, live stream superstars Sofi Tukker, Marc Rebillet, Sharon Van Etten and more.

While the biggest names are from the world of pop, electronic and indie rock, in addition to Tyler, The Creator, Young Thug and Nelly, there’s plenty for hip-hop fans at this festival. The lineup includes Earthgang, Burna Boy, 24kgoldn, Flo Milli, JPEGMAFIA, Rico Nasty, Yung Bae and more. Other notable additions include A R I Z O N A, Dr. Dog, 070 Shake, Moses Sumney, The Hu, mxmtoon, Hinds, Caroline Polachek, Yves Tumor and Its Band, Julia Jacklin, Remi Wolf, Buscabulla, Bartees Strange, Post Animal and Nap Eyes.

The producers of the festival say they’re working closely with local and state officials to determine what the appropriate safety and security measures are for the festival. For more info on health and safety updates (as well as any other general questions), head to the FAQs page on the festival website. For those worried about paying for a ticket to a festival that could very well be postponed or cancelled due to a (hopefully unexpected) surge in COVID, passes will be honored at the rescheduled date. If you can’t attend the new date, you need to request a refuend within 30 days of the new date being announced. If the festival is cancelled, tickets are refunded through the ticket vendor.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado