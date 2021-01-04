Journey Guitarist Neal Schon Says Classic Rock Band Will Headline Lollapalooza 2021

Home News Tristan Kinnett January 4th, 2021 - 8:06 PM

Neal Schon, the guitarist for classic rock band Journey, said while on air with SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk that the band will headline Lollapalooza 2021. “I’m dying to get on stage again,” he began. “We have our first date booked for Lollapalooza, and we’re headlining in Chicago.”

Schon also noted that the festival is supposed to happen in April, if it doesn’t get delayed. “Hopefully that’ll not get pushed back, because the vaccine is finally here,” he continued. “And hopefully they start dispersing it very quickly so everybody can get back on their feet and can get out and hear music, ’cause that’s what heals the world, I think.”

Lollapalooza usually happens in August, but it is still possible that it could happen in April. Schon promised that they would fit into the lineup, which is typically more current alternative acts, “I can guarantee you that with the new blood in the band, when we get together for two weeks of rehearsal before that show, we will be the new alternative.”

The “new blood” came in after Journey fired founding bassist Ross Valory and longtime drummer Steve Smith in March, 2020, following the pair’s alleged attempt to take over the Journey brand name. The legal battle determined that the band trademark belonged to Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain.

2020’s Lollapalooza was officially cancelled due to COVID-19, but a Lolla2020 live-stream event was able to take its place. Some of the performers included Alison Wonderland, Carnage, H.E.R., Kali Uchis, Kaskade, Louis the Child, NGHTMRE, Pink Sweat$, SAYMYNAME, Tank and the Bangas, The Neighbourhood, Vic Mensa, Yungblud and ZHU. 2019’s Lollapalooza had similarly hosted mostly younger performers, including the headliners The Strokes, Twenty One Pilots, Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, J Balvin, The Chainsmokers, Flume and Tame Impala.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado