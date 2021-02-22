Tyler, The Creator Releases New Music by Lending his Trademark Style to Coca-Cola Commercial

Home News Aaron Grech February 22nd, 2021 - 5:49 PM

Tyler, the Creator’s transition from angst-ridden rapper to alternative pop megastar has left little room for surprises, but the artist’s new collaboration with Coca-Cola sees the company embracing his unique style. According to a recent Twitter post and the company’s YouTube channel, the performer created the music for Coca-Cola’s “Open That Coca-Cola” ad campaign.

I PROVIDED COCA-COLA WITH ALL THE SOUNDS FOR THIS =) : https://t.co/0AWijLVsay — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) February 21, 2021

“Open That Coca-Cola” sees a number of people in a bustling city jamming out after taking a sip from the trademark beverage, from the corner store to an old-school apartment rooftop. This bit of music is emblematic of Tyler, The Creator’s new sound, with loud, bustling synths and an infectious hip hop beat that goes perfectly well with the ad’s dances.

mannnn thanks coca cola for reallll big love for the opportunity i was like ehh idk but then i fucking ran with it. commercials need sounds like this, thanksssss — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) February 21, 2021

“mannnn thanks coca cola for reallll big love for the opportunity i was like ehh idk but then i fucking ran with it. commercials need sounds like this, thanksssss,” Tyler, The Creator wrote in a tweet.

Last year was abnormally quiet for Tyler, The Creator, who released his latest studio album IGOR in 2019 to a mountain of critical acclaim and commercial success making mxdwn’s top 50 albums list that year. He appeared earlier this year on the Brent Faiyaz song “Gravity,” which was released as a standalone single. He also performed two songs from IGOR, “EARFQUAKE” and “NEW MAGIC WAND” alongside the likes of Charlie Wilson and Boyz II Men at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

“Building from the style and critical acclaim of Flower Boy, Tyler continues to push boundaries personally and creatively with little regard for his past self. All in all, IGOR is Tyler’s most cohesive project to date and will go down as a pivotal point in his career,” mxdwn reviewer Henry Green explained.

