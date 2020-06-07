Pustulus Maximus of GWAR Covers Motorhead’s “Built For Speed” With Members of Kyng, Silvertomb and Repulsion For Slay At Home Live Stream

Home News Peter Mann June 7th, 2020 - 8:38 PM

Online metal music festival, Slay At Home, recently put on a great cover performance of revered English heavy metal rock legends, Motorhead’s “Built For Speed” off their seventh full length studio album, 1986’s Orgasmatron. To pull off this cover the livestream performance of “Built For Speed” was performed by GWAR’s lead guitarist Pustulus Maximus featuring drummer Pepe Clarke of Kyng, bassist Hank Hell of Silvertomb and frontman/lead vocalist Scott Carlson of Repulsion.

When the complete lineup for Slay At Home was revealed, according to Metal Injection, the livestream show was described as “The completely free event will be a curated livestream show with exclusive never-before-seen performances from over 30 bands, cover song collaborations, commissioned music from artists that will debut at the fest, special guest appearances, art installations and much more!” To listen to Motorhead’s “Built For Speed” stream below, via YouTube.

Motorhead’s cover of “Built For Speed” was performed during day two’s portion of Slay At Home fest Saturday, May 30. Clarke started off the livestream performance sitting down with his headsets on, rapidly playing on the drums, in the confines of what looked to be his home residence. Cut to the next scene, where GWAR’s Maximus is playing his guitar on a flatbed in the back of a moving truck, cruising down an area surrounded by trees and wooden fences. The video then cuts to Silvertomb’s Hell playing with a grimacing facial expression on bass, presumably in his backyard, with a black motorcycle displaying Motorhead’s graphic logo on it in the background. The performance is complete with Carlson impressively belting out lyrics that would make the late great Motorhead frontman, Lemmy proud. Carlson in between his vocals, takes swigs from a Motorhead Whiskey bottle, in a room displaying various Motorhead vinyls on shelves directly behind him. To watch the Slay At Home cover performance of Motorhead’s “Built For Speed” stream below, via YouTube.

The Slay At Home festival was organized by Frank Godla of Metal Injection, who explained the genesis behind the livestream festival and what his vision entails, saying:

“I’m trying to look at the bright side of our current situation, and not only make this an entertaining way to see the artists you love flex their creativity in new ways, but hope this event acts as a place of discovery for every viewer out there.

“Finding a band or artist to fall in love with is the mark of a great festival to me, and it’s my honor to share the work of these amazing individuals I curated because I’m passionate about them. I’ve been in touch with all of them every step of the way, and some even managed to throw me a few surprises. I’m honored and humbled to have all of them part of this, they truly went above and beyond to showcase their craft for the Slay At Home fest, and I can’t wait for the world to see something really special come to life this weekend.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna