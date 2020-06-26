Primus Announces Rescheduled Summer A Tribute to Kings Tour Dates with The Sword and Wolfmother

Home News Ariel King June 26th, 2020 - 8:39 PM

Primus have announced rescheduled tour dates with The Sword and Wolfmother. The Tribute to Kings tour had originally been cancelled due to COVID-19, with the new tour dates scheduled for the summer of 2021. A Tribute to Kings will have Primus playing Rush’s A Farewell to Kings album in full.

Primus have attempted their Rush tribute tour several times, the first being postponed after the band opted to join Slayer for their farewell tour. The second postponing of The Tribute to Kings tour was due to the coronavirus. Primus had first announced the summer 2020 dates last February, shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic had spread.

The Sword, Wolfmother and Battles will be joining Primus for The Tribute to Kings tour, which sticks with many of the tour’s original venues. Additionally, the supporting acts will be playing in the same towns they had first been announced in.

The tour tributes the band Rush, which has been a large influence for members of Primus throughout their career. They will be honoring Rush’s A Farewell to Kings album, their fifth studio album which is now considered to have been a pivotal moment for the band, marking their first gold-selling album. Rush’s drummer, Neil Peart, died earlier this year after complications from glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. Surviving Rush band members released a new video for their song “Spirit of Radio,” honoring Peart and ‘80s radio DJs.

A Tribute to Kings tour dates:

06/09/21 – Revention Music Center – Houston, TX *^

06/11/21 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX *^

06/12/21 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX *^

06/13/21 – Saenger Theatre – New Orleans, LA *^

06/15/21 – Hard Rock Live – Orlando, FL *^

06/16/21 – Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA *^

06/18/21 – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival – Manchester, TN *^

06/19/21 – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival – Manchester, TN *^

06/20/21 – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC *^

06/22/21 – Exploreachville.com Arena – Asheville, NC *^

06/23/21 – Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC *^

06/25/21 – Virginia Credit Union Live! – Richmond, VA *^

06/26/21 – MECU Pavilion – Baltimore, MD *^

06/27/21 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA *^

06/29/21 – Midway Law at Champlain Valley Expo – Essex Junction, VT *^

07/01/21 – Main Savings Pavilion at Rock Row – Westbrook, ME *^

07/02/21 – Oakdale Theatre – Wallingford, CT *^

07/03/21 – TBA – Scranton, PA *^

07/05/21 – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards – Lafayette, NY *

07/06/21 – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA *^

07/08/21 – Beacon Theatre – New York, NY *^

07/09/21 – The Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ *^

07/10/21 – The Met – Philadelphia, PA *^

07/13/21 – RBC Echo Beach – Toronto, ON *^

07/15/21 – Express Live! Outdoor – Columbus, OH *^

07/16/21 – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica – Cleveland, OH *^

07/17/21 – Freedom Hill Amphitheatre – Sterling Heights, MI *^

07/19/21 – PNC Pavilion – Cincinnati, OH *^

07/20/21 – Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL *+

07/21/21 – Amphitheater at White River Stage Park – Indianapolis, IN *

07/23/21 – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN *+

07/24/21 – BMO Harris Pavilion – Milwaukee, WI *+

07/25/21 – Saint Louis Music Park – Maryland Heights, MO *+

07/27/21 – Grinders SKC – Kansas City, MO *+

07/29/21 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO *+

07/30/21 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO *+

07/31/21 – The Complex Outdoors – Salt Lake City, UT *+

08/02/21 – Commercia Theatre – Phoenix, AZ *+

08/04/21 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA *+

08/06/21 – Vina Robles Amphitheatre – Paso Robles, CA *+

08/07/21 – The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA *+

08/10/21 – Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden – Boise, ID *+

08/11/21 – Kettlehouse Amphitheater – Bonner, MT *+

08/13/21 – Riverfront Park – Spokane, WA *+

08/14/21 – Marymoor Park – Redmond, WA *+

08/17/21 – Edgefield – Troutdale, OR +

08/18/21 – Les Schab Amphitheater – Bend, OR +

08/20/21 – The Greek Theater – Berkeley, CA +

* w/ Wolfmother

^ w/ The Sword

+ w/ Battles

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat