Claudio Sanchez Says New Coheed and Cambria Album is 3/4 Written and Coincidentally May Include a Song Called “Hallelujah Quarantine”

Home News Aaron Grech May 12th, 2020 - 9:12 PM

Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez had a recent appearance on MetalSucks‘ The MetalSucks Quarantinecast, where he discussed the group’s current recording progress on an upcoming album. Sanchez told the outfit that he was 3/4 done, while the concept is “in a lock.”

“I’ve got about maybe 75% worth of a record [written]. The concept is pretty much in a lock. I’ve actually started talking with Chase Stone, who did the last album’s art as well as the companion illustrated novel that went with it,” Sanchez explained. “So we’ve been slowly talking about some of the conceptual things and maybe we’ll start bringing this part of the story to life.

This upcoming album will follow the extensive lore which began with Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures. This sequel was set to begin with a new song written last September prophetically titled “Hallelujah Quarantine,” which discusses a criminal organization called The Liar’s Club, who have an event called “The Quarantine.”

“It’s almost like a cotillion where the young come to party and to decide their fates,” Sanchez discussed regarding the project. “But this organization is really just taking these young kids to use them as blood banks.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused Sanchez to wonder if he should rewrite the song, as its content may be considered controversial due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting worldwide shut downs at the moment.

“Is this even going to be a part of it? Am I going to have to rename this whole sort of thing that’s happening in the story and rewrite this song? I don’t know,” he elaborated. “There are songs. I’m not really all that worried about it. It’s just crazy that I kind of just stumbled upon this tune and I’m like, ‘Aww man. How am I gonna do that one?’”

The band released an animated music video for “Toys,” which lampoons US President Donald Trump. Sanchez covered Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me” earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz