Mastodon Guitarist Bill Kelliher Says Upcoming Album Might Turn Away Some Fans

Aaron Grech July 13th, 2020 - 11:44 PM

Guitarist Bill Kelliher of Mastodon recently discussed the band’s upcoming album during a new episode in the podcast Tone-Talk, where he stated that the record will likely turn away some of the band’s fans. Earlier this year Kelliher stated that the band has about 20 rough songs for the upcoming project, which has been worked on since last year.

“When we put a record out and there’s half of our fans like, ‘Fuck these guys! They’re fucking selling out or they’re turning a certain corner where we don’t feel comfortable here anymore,'” Keliher explained.”I feel like, ‘You know what? We’re gaining more people over here because we’re actually growing.”

The amount of songs that will be featured on the upcoming album are currently unknown as is any tentative release date. The band originally intended to finish up work on the album last fall. The band eventually recorded the 20 rough tracks prior to the pandemic, which delayed its recording.

The band’s Brent Hynes recently teased a project alongside Matt Pike of High On Fire, although an official track for the project has yet to be released. The two reportedly have up to two hours of song ideas which can be used for this collaboration.

The band have also recorded a new song, which will be featured on the third Bill and Ted movie, which is set to be released in August. Kelliher was recently a guest on one of Two Minutes To Late Night’s quarantine covers, which saw him perform Kate Bush’s “Running Up A Hill.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz