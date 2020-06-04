Tool Releases Statement Announcing Cancellation of Previously Postponed 2020 Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech June 4th, 2020 - 3:38 PM

Progressive metal icons Tool have announced that they will be cancelling their postponed 2020 tour, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The band were originally set to take off in Eugene, Oregon back in March and were supposed to wrap up the tour in San Francisco on June 23. Tickets for this event will be refunded through the ticket sellers.

“We could continue to postpone or reschedule dates for some time into 2021 but ethically, we do not think this is the right course of action,” the band wrote in a press release. “In our opinion, tying up our fans’ money for months, if not a full year, is unfair. With that in mind, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the tour so we can help support the people who have supported us for years.”

Tool’s most recent project Fear Inolucum was their first studio album in 13 years, and arrived with much anticipation from the band. The project garnered them the top spot on the Billboard 200 upon release, while the band won Best Metal Performance for “7empest,” which was featured on the album.

The release rode a wave of success for the band following the recent addition of their catalog onto digital service providers such as Spotify. The streaming figures from this placement allowed four of the band’s albums to appear on the Billboard 200, while they dominated all ten of the top spots for digital rock songs.

The band’s drummer Danny Carey recently announced that he hopes Tool can write a new EP during the COVID-19 lockdown.