Watch a Full Mutoid Man Set at St. Vitus with Special Guest Gwarsenio Hall of Two Minutes to Late Night, Band Covers Prince’s “Purple Rain” and More

Home News Aaron Grech March 31st, 2020 - 12:46 PM

Brooklyn-based metal band Mutoid Man held a hectic set at the legendary St. Vitus bar in their hometown back in 2018, and now they have unleashed the video for all to see live. The group, which is helmed by guitarist and singer Stephen Brodsky were joined by guitar player Mrs. Smith and Gwarsenio Hall, the comedic host for Two Minutes to Late Night.

The performance featured numerous songs by Mutoid Man including “Scavengers,” “Melt Your Mind,” and “1000 Mile Stare,” in addition to a few covers which included the Prince classic “Purple Rain,” The Animals’ “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” and “Birdgeburner” by the metal act Magrudergrind.

Mrs. Smith, who is performed by actor and music comedian David Hanbury, also joined in on the fun and played a medley toward the latter half of the set. Despite being a comedic performance Hanbury has caught some noteworthy attention by metal legends such as Kirk Hammett.

The show also held a performance of Two Minutes To Your Favorite Show, the theme song for the metal oriented comedy show Two Minutes to Late Night. Mutoid Man has a close relationship with the show, and even performed outside Comic Con as the show’s house band after being kicked out of the event.

Brodsky, Two Minutes To Late Night and fellow Mutoid Man member Ben Koller recently teamed up with Ben Hutcherson of Khemmis and Glacial Tomb, Mitch Wells of Thou and comedian Weird Al Vira for a remote cover of “Weird” Al’s “Dare To Be Stupid” earlier this year.

Setlist

00:17 – Gnarcissist

03:08 – Bone Chain

05:57 – Micro Aggression

09:07 – Date With the Devil

12:45 – Scavengers

15:29 – Bandages

21:20 – Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood (The Animals Cover)

25:36 – Two Minutes To Your Favorite Show (Theme Song from Two Minutes to Late Night)

27:55 – Melt Your Mind

30:30 – Kiss of Death

35:00 – 1000 Mile Stare

38:06 – Purple Rain (Prince Cover)

44:30 – Missis Smith Medley

47:05 – We’re Gonna End With a Good One (that’s what she said)

47:05 – Bridgeburner (Magrudergrind Cover)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat