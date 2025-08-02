Olivia Rodrigo Brings Out Weezer to Perform “Say It Ain’t So” and “Buddy Holly” At Lollapalooza

Home News Khalliah Gardner August 2nd, 2025 - 1:58 PM

At this year’s Lollapalooza, Olivia Rodrigo surprised fans by teaming up with the famous rock band Weezer for a live performance. Known for her emotional songs and strong voice, she tried something new by mixing pop and rock music. The unexpected collaboration created an unforgettable moment for everyone there, showing off her creativity and exciting sound.

When Rodrigo brought Weezer on stage, the crowd went wild with excitement. They played two popular songs by Weezer, “Say It Ain’t So” and “Buddy Holly.” Fans were thrilled to see them team up since it showed how well Rodrigo could mix her modern pop style with Weezer’s classic rock sound. Their performance added something special to the festival by blending old and new music in a fun way.

“Say It Ain’t So” was a standout moment, featuring Rodrigo and Weezer’s lead singer Rivers Cuomo singing together beautifully. Their voices blended perfectly with the song’s well-known guitar riffs, creating an amazing musical experience. This performance highlighted the enduring appeal of 90s rock and brought a strong feeling of nostalgia that connected with fans young and old at the festival.

According to Stereogum, after the lively performance of “Say It Ain’t So,” the group moved on to “Buddy Holly,” a song that Weezer fans have loved for years. The stage was full of energy, with the audience singing along and enjoying every moment. Rodrigo’s real excitement and Weezer’s experienced presence made it a fun and memorable show for everyone there.

This surprising and exciting collaboration showed off Rodrigo’s wide musical talent and her skill at working with artists from various genres and times. It reminded us how music can bring different generations together, connecting both artists and fans who love a variety of sounds. Overall, the performance by Rodrigo and Weezer at Lollapalooza was a celebration of music’s lasting impact, delighting fans of all ages, while highlighting the timeless joy that music offers everyone.