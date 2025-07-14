Olivia Rodrigo Speaks About The Israel Palestine Conflict And Makes Donation to UNICEF

Home News Michelle Grisales July 14th, 2025 - 4:39 PM

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo has spoken out about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and has taken action by contributing to UNICEF, urging her fans to do the same. NME reported that Rodrigo took to her Instagram story to express her sorrow over the ongoing violence and urged others to support efforts to provide aid through the United Nations’ emergency fund.

“There are no words to describe the heartbreak I feel witnessing the devastation that is being inflicted upon innocent people in Palestine,” she wrote.

Rodrigo highlighted the suffering in Gaza, stating “Mothers, fathers, and children in Gaza are starving, dehydrated, and being denied access to basic medical care and humanitarian aid.” She added, “There is no child in Israel, Palestine, or anywhere in the world who deserves to suffer through what we’re seeing these children have to endure. It is horrific and completely unacceptable. To give up on them is to give up on our shared humanity.”

In the same post, she included a link to UNICEF USA, which has long provided essential assistance to children in both Gaza and the West Bank. “I donated to help the victims of this terrible situation, and I encourage you to do so if you have the means,” she closed her post with.

Separately, Rodrigo also made headlines recently when her guitarist, Daisy Spencer, revealed that the singer paid for mental health support for her entire band and crew during their tour. Rodrigo has always been open about her beliefs and support toward various charities. In December of last year, she donated $2 million to ten separate organizations across the globe.