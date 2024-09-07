Weezer Announces 30th Anniversary Edition Of ‘Blue Album’ For November 2024 Release, Featuring 36 Unreleased Tracks

Home News Cristian Garcia September 7th, 2024 - 6:59 PM

Photo credit: Conny Chavez

The 30th Anniversary of Weezer’s self-titled debut (commonly refered to as the ‘Blue Album’) has finally been announced. Originally released on May 10, 1994, Weezer (Blue Album) came out at time when grunge was at its peak and began its decline. At that time, Weezer were simply four geeky kids who played rock & roll with no gimmicks, novelty or pretense. Just loud guitars, singalong choruses, melodic harmonies, pop hooks and lyrics about being shy nerdy kids as they navigate the world around them. Upon release, the album was critically acclaimed receiving rave reviews and was certified gold seven months later, where by the beginning of 1995 it was certified platinum and double platinum a year after its release. Thirty years later, it is considered to be one the best albums of the 1990s, appearing on many “best of” lists from various publications. Rolling Stone ranked the album number 294 on it’s 2020 list of the “500 Greatest Albums of All Time”. The record has generated billions worldwide, and has left an indelible mark on music as a whole, cementing Weezer as one of the most beloved artists of the last three decades whose influence continues to reverberate through culture.

In celebration of its 30-year lifespan, the band has announced the release of the Blue Album 30th Anniversary Edition set for release on November 1st via Geffen/UMe. The Super Deluxe Edition box set presents the most comprehensive vision of the Blue Album ever created. It includes the classic album newly remastered from the original analog tapes. In addition, the box set also included thirty-six previously unreleased tracks (encompassing 8 “Kitchen Tape Demos”), twenty-two early practices and live recordings, six BBC radio recordings – two of which have never been heard before – and four tracks from their LMU sessions. The box set also include new liner notes from longtime friend, collaborator and de facto band historian Karl Hoch and artwork layout with a bevy of previously unreleased photos from the band’s early history.

This special milestone is also accompanied by their Blue Album anniversary tour ‘Voyage to the Blue Planet’ in North America which off today with The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. as support. Ticket for select shows can be purchased HERE.

Blue Album 30th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:

LP 1 – ALBUM REMASTERED

SIDE A

My Name Is Jonas No One Else The World Has Turned And Left Me Here Buddy Holly Undone – The Sweater Song Surf Wax America

SIDE B

Say It Ain’t So In The Garage Holiday Only In Dreams

LP2 – THE KITCHEN TAPE DEMOS

SIDE A

Say It Ain’t So * The World Has Turned And Left Me Here * Paperface Undone – The Sweater Song

SIDE B

Thief, You’ve Taken All That Was Me * My Name Is Jonas * Let’s Sew Our Pants Together * Only In Dreams

LP3 – THE EARLY RECORDINGS

SIDE A

I Can’t Forget The Way (Third Practice) * Undone – The Sweater Song (Third Practice) * The World Has Turned And Left Me Here (Third Practice) * Windows Down (Garage Practice) * My Name Is Jonas (Garage Practice) *

SIDE B

Only In Dreams (Garage Practice) * Superman (Garage Practice) * Dawn Sets Upon Us (Garage Practice) * Just What I Needed (Rehearsal Demo) * Buddy Holly (Rehearsal Demo) *

LP4 – THE EARLY LIVE RECORDINGS

SIDE A

Let’s Sew Our Pants Together (Live at 8121 Club) * Paperface (Live at 8121 Club) * Only In Dreams (Live at 8121 Club) * Conversationalist (Wax Cover/Adaptation) (Live at Coconut Teaszer) * Undone – The Sweater Song (Live at English Acid) * My Name Is Jonas (Live at English Acid) *

SIDE B

No One Else (Live at Club Lingerie) * The World Has Turned And Left Me Here (Live at Club Lingerie) * Jamie (Live at Club Lingerie) * Lullabye For Wayne (Live at Club Lingerie) * Say It Ain’t So (Live at Club Lingerie) * China Grove (Live at Club Lingerie) *

10-INCH – BBC RECORDINGS (45RPM)

SIDE A

My Name Is Jonas (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) * In The Garage (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) * No One Else (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) *

SIDE B

Surf Wax America (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) * Buddy Holly (Acoustic – Live on Greater London Radio) ** Undone – The Sweater Song (Acoustic – Live on Greater London Radio) **

7-INCH – LMU SESSIONS (33 1/3 RPM)

SIDE A

Jamie (Take 6) My Name Is Jonas *

SIDE B

Jamie (Take 5) * Lullabye for Wayne *

DELUXE 3CD

CD1

My Name Is Jonas No One Else The World Has Turned And Left Me Here Buddy Holly Undone – The Sweater Song Surf Wax America Say It Ain’t So In The Garage Holiday Only In Dreams My Name Is Jonas (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) * In The Garage (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) * No One Else (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) * Surf Wax America (Live on BBC Evening Sessions) * Buddy Holly (Acoustic – Live on Greater London Radio) ** Undone – The Sweater Song (Acoustic – Live on Greater London Radio) **

CD2

Say It Ain’t So (The Kitchen Tape Demos) * The World Has Turned And Left Me Here (The Kitchen Tape Demos) * Paperface (The Kitchen Tape Demos) Undone – The Sweater Song (The Kitchen Tape Demos) Thief, You’ve Taken All That Was Me (The Kitchen Tape Demos) * My Name Is Jonas (The Kitchen Tape Demos) * Let’s Sew Our Pants Together (The Kitchen Tape Demos) * Only In Dreams (The Kitchen Tape Demos) I Can’t Forget The Way (Third Practice) * Undone – The Sweater Song (Third Practice) * The World has turned and left me here (Third Practice) * Windows Down (Garage Practice) * My Name Is Jonas (Garage Practice) * Only In Dreams (Garage Practice) * Superman (Garage Practice) * Dawn Sets Upon Us (Garage Practice) * Just What I Needed (Rehearsal Demo) * Buddy Holly (Rehearsal Demo) *

CD3

Let’s Sew Our Pants Together (Live at 8121 Club) * Paperface (Live at 8121 Club) * Only In Dreams (Live at 8121 Club) * Conversationalist (Wax Cover/Adaptation) (Live at Coconut Teaszer) * Undone – The Sweater Song (Live at English Acid) * My Name Is Jonas (Live at English Acid) * No One Else (Live at Club Lingerie) * The World Has Turned And Left Me Here (Live at Club Lingerie) * Jamie (Live at Club Lingerie) * Lullabye For Wayne (Live at Club Lingerie) * Say It Ain’t So (Live at Club Lingerie) * China Grove (Live at Club Lingerie) * Jamie (Take 6 – LMU Sessions) My Name Is Jonas (LMU Sessions) * Jamie (Take 5 – LMU Sessions) * Lullabye for Wayne (LMU Sessions) *

2LP 45RPM HALF-SPEED MASTERING

LP 1

SIDE A

My Name Is Jonas No One Else The World Has Turned And Left Me Here

SIDE B

Buddy Holly Undone – The Sweater Song Surf Wax America

LP2

SIDE C

Say It Ain’t So In The Garage

SIDE D

Holiday Only In Dreams

1LP

Side A

My Name Is Jonas No One Else The World Has Turned And Left Me Here Buddy Holly Undone – The Sweater Song Surf Wax America

Side B

Say It Ain’t So In The Garage Holiday Only In Dreams

Photo Credit: Cony Chavez