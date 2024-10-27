Weezer Shares The Only Known Recording of “Superman” Made in 1992

Home News Lauren Rettig October 27th, 2024 - 3:26 PM

Photo credit: Conny Chavez

Days before the highly anticipated 30th Anniversary Edition box set of the band’s influential debut album Blue Album, Weezer has shared their only known recording of the song “Superman,” one of the band’s earliest tracks. Originally recorded during band practice in June 1992, the recording is a fascinating delve into the earliest days of Weezer’s rehearsals. Listen to “Superman” here:

“With these garage rehearsals, we have a totally unique and fleeting glimpse into the earliest dynamics of Weezer,” writes longtime friend, collaborator and de facto band historian Karl Koch in the liner notes accompanying this release. “The decision to roll tape ‘live’ in the garage seems to have been random, and it only happened twice. The very existence of these recordings depended on pure luck, as the tapes were apparently lost not long after I duped them back then.”

Weezer’s Blue Album (30th Anniversary Edition) presents the most cohesive vision of the band’s legendary debut record ever. Along with the original album–which has been remastered from the original analog tapes–the 50-track collection features 36 previously unreleased tracks along with eight “Kitchen Tape Demos,” 22 early practice and live recordings, six BBC radio recordings and four tracks from the band’s LMU sessions. The box sets, available on both vinyl and CD, also include four lithographs, a poster sheet, a twelve-sided die, an enamel Bokkus pin and more.

The band has slowly been releasing some of these unreleased tracks, with “Buddy Holly,” “Surf Wax America,” “No One Else,” “In The Garage” and “My Name Is Jonas” making their way to streaming services in September. The band is also still performing on a regular basis, with their performance at the Intuit Dome on October 11 alongside Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. standing out in particular.

Blue Album (30th Anniversary Edition) will be available for purchase on November 1. Information on purchasing and pre-ordering the album can be found here.