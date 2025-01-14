Governors Ball Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Tyler The Creator, Mannequin Pussy, Olivia Rodrigo & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 14th, 2025 - 12:50 PM

Following widespread critical acclaim last year, New York’s Governors Ball has unveiled its 2025 lineup. The festival will make its highly anticipated return to the iconic Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens on June 6-8. This year’s lineup includes headlining performances from genre-defying festival alumni Tyler, The Creator, breakout pop star Olivia Rodrigo and rock band Mannequin Pussy. The lineup also includes Benson Boone, Feid, Glass Animals, Conan Gray, Mt. Joy, Mk.Gee, The Backseat Lovers, Young Miko and other musical acts.

Fans can sign up now for the SMS presale happening on January 16, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. ET. This is the ONLY WAY to guarantee getting tickets at the lowest price. Sign up here for a presale passcode to secure your spot at Gov Ball 2025. All ticket prices will increase on January 16, at 11 a.m. ET when the when the general onsale begins. Ticket prices are all-inclusive with no fees on top.

Also performing at the event will be T-Pain, The Beaches, Wallows, Marina, Clario, Mark Ambor, Frost Children, The Lemon Twigs, DogPark, The BackFires, Militarie Gun, Artemas, Wave To Earth and other acts.

Celebrating 15 years and staged for the third time at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, Gov Ball will kick off summer in the city with three days of performances from over 60 bands across 3 stages. The festival site is less than 30 minutes by train from any of the Five Boroughs with the 7 Train and the Long Island Railroad (LIRR) taking fans directly to Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The festival will once again feature some of the city’s top local, gourmet food offerings including fan favorites from around Queens, plus a beverage program suitable for beating the New York summer heat. Fun and engaging fan experiences, photo opportunities and more will abound at every corner of the iconic New York City park. Vendors, activations and additional programming to be announced in the coming weeks.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado