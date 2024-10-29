When We Were Young Announce 2025 Lineup Featuring Blink-182, Panic! At The Disco, Weezer & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 29th, 2024 - 5:30 PM

Earlier today, it was announced that the bands Panic! At The Disco and Blink-182 will headline next year’s edition of When We Were Young at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 18, 2025. The massive lineup includes additional performances from Weezer, Avril Lavigne, The Offspring, The Used, All Time Low, Knocked Loose,The Cab, The Rocket Summer, Jack’s Mannequin and other musical acts.

Panic! At The Disco will return home to Las Vegas to celebrate the 20th anniversary of A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out, by performing the album in its entirety along with more fan-favorite songs. As the saying goes, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, so their When We Were Young appearance will be the only chance to see Panic! back on stage. Blink-182 will perform songs from Enema of the State, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, their self-titled album and more tunes.

Also performing at the festival will be Yellowcard, Simple plan, Ice Nine Kills, The Plot In You, Mayday Parade, Bad Religion, Taking Back Sunday, I Prevail, The Maine, Boys Like Girls, Story Of The Year, Set Your Goals, Letlive, Never Shout Never and other bands.

Fans may sign up now for the festival SMS list at WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com to receive an access code for the presale that will begin Friday, November 1, at 10 a.m. PT. Any remaining tickets following the presale will go on sale to the public at 2 P.M. PT. GA, GA+, VIP and VIP Cabanas will be available, with layaway payment plans starting at $19.99 down.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson