Olivia Rodrigo Joined by The Cure’s Robert Smith at Glastonbury to Perform “Friday I’m in Love” and “Just Like Heaven”

Home News Michelle Grisales June 30th, 2025 - 5:57 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Olivia Rodrigo delivered an unforgettable finale to this year’s Glastonbury Festival on Sunday evening, finishing off an emotionally and politically intense week of performances. The American pop-rock artist took over the Pyramid Stage with a set packed full of hits from her breakout albums Sour and Guts, including crowd favorites like “Good 4 U,” “Traitor” and “Jealousy, Jealousy.”

Halfway through her set, Rodrigo shocked fans by bringing out Robert Smith, the legendary frontman of The Cure. Describing him as “the best songwriter to come out of England,” she and Smith performed two of The Cure’s most beloved tracks, “Friday I’m in Love” and “Just Like Heaven” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Rodrigo also paused for a heartfelt moment to dedicate her song “So American” to her British boyfriend, actor Louis Partridge, who was seen watching supportively from the wings. “I love England,” she said. “The culture, the sweets, the pub culture — I’ve eaten three sticky toffee puddings since landing.”

Though the festival maintained its usual celebration of music and artistry, this year’s event was underscored by activism and political messaging. Glastonbury organizers issued a formal statement after controversy erupted over punk-rap duo Bob Vylan’s performance. The duo led the audience in a chant of “death to the IDF,” referencing Israel’s military.

Irish rap group Kneecap also used their stage time to criticize Western political powers and express support for Palestine. The trio thanked the Eavis family — the founders of Glastonbury — for allowing them to perform despite public and political pressure. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy had openly objected to their inclusion.

Despite the hectic and controversial Glastonbury festival, Rodrigo and The Cure remain busy in their schedules. The Cure recently released their album Mixes Of A Lost World, which is serving as a remix collection of tracks from the bands 2024 album, SONGS OF A LOST WORLD. Rodrigo also recently wrapped up her performance at Governors Ball and was accompanied by David Byrne of Talking Heads, showing her habit of bringing special guests during her appearances.