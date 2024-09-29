Weezer Unveil Five Previously Unreleased Recordings Of “Buddy Holly,” “Surf Wax America,” “No One Else,” “In The Garage” & “My Name Is Jonas”

Home News Juliet Paiz September 29th, 2024 - 11:09 PM

Photo credit: Conny Chavez

Weezer is amping up the suspense for their 30th-anniversary edition of Blue Album to be released in November by releasing five Blue Album tracks that were recorded for the BBC in January 1995. Four of the songs released include “My Name is Jonas,” “In the Garage,” “No One Else,” “Surf Wax America” and “Undone” which were all recorded for BBC’s Evening Sessions. However, “Buddy Holly” was recorded for Greater London Radio, and surprise, it’s an acoustic version!

Since the songs were all recorded live, they have a nostalgic alternative rock feel that you can’t help but enjoy. The original legendary Blue Album was released on May 10, 1994 and was one of the most influential albums released in the 1990s for the genre. These BBC live versions are only a few of the unreleased songs within the anticipated Blue Album 30th Anniversary Edition which is set to drop on November 1.

In a recent Instagram post in regards to these versions, Weezer shares, “High Pressure – we had to bang it all out in a day, no time to redo anything, so it had to be tight the first time.”