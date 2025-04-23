Riot Fest Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Green Day, Blink-182, Weezer & More

Home News Michael Ferrara April 23rd, 2025 - 1:14 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rivzi

Things are about to get wild and destructive with the announcement of Riot Fest’s 2025 Lineup with smashing bands like Green Day, Blink-182, Weezer and many more. The festival takes places this summer, September 19th-21st, 2025, in Douglass Park, Chicago. This will be the 20th iteration of the festival and is most certainly set to no disappoint. Three-day passes for Riot Fest 2025 are available here. Get your tickets now before the experience of a lifetime sells out.

The Friday headliners, known as Green Day, is an American punk rock band formed in 1986, consisting of lead vocalist and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong, bassist Mike Dirnt and drummer Tré Cool. Known for their energetic sound and politically charged lyrics, Green Day achieved global fame with albums like Dookie and American Idiot. Their music blends punk rock with pop melodies, influencing generations of fans worldwide.

Weezer, the Saturday headliners, are an American rock band formed in 1992, led by frontman Rivers Cuomo. Known for their distinctive mix of alternative rock, power pop and quirky lyrics, they gained popularity with their self-titled debut album, often referred to as the “Blue Album.” Weezer’s hits like “Buddy Holly” and “Island in the Sun” have made them iconic in modern rock.

And last but not least, the Sunday headlining band, known as Blink-182, are an American rock band formed in 1992, consisting of Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and originally Tom DeLonge. Known for their catchy pop-punk sound and humorous, often irreverent lyrics, they gained fame with albums like Enema of the State and Take Off Your Pants and Jacket. Blink-182’s energetic music became anthems of the late ’90s and early 2000s.

