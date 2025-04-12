Weezer Covers Metallica’s Classic “Enter Sandman” During Coachella Weekend One Set

Home News Khalliah Gardner April 12th, 2025 - 6:55 PM

Weezer’s eclectic legacy grew even more diverse during Coachella 2025 when they surprised fans by covering Metallica’s iconic track, “Enter Sandman.” Known for pushing the envelope with their live performances, this unexpected cover added a remarkable twist to their setlist, stunning both old fans and new audiences. The highlight of their weekend one set, the cover exemplified Weezer’s dynamic stage prowess and ability to bridge genres seamlessly. The choice to cover such a quintessential heavy metal song demonstrated Weezer’s willingness to step beyond their comfort zone, embracing a challenge that few alternative rock bands would dare to undertake.

Known primarily for their alternative rock sound, Weezer’s rendition of the heavy metal anthem was executed with remarkable authenticity, capturing the original song’s intensity while infusing their unique, playful flair. Weezer managed to maintain the deep, growling intensity that made “Enter Sandman” a staple of Metallica’s performances. Yet, they infused it with a playful touch that only Rivers Cuomo and his bandmates could deliver, potentially introducing the electric vigor of metal to their diverse fanbase.

This unexpected performance came in the midst of some challenging weeks for the band. The backdrop to their headline-grabbing act was colored by personal issues, as their bassist’s wife had recently made headlines due to a legal issue, casting a shadow over the band’s public image. Earlier this month, Rolling Stone reported on the incident, adding a layer of tension and intrigue surrounding the band’s Coachella appearance (Rolling Stone). Despite this, Weezer seemed unfazed and energized, channeling any external distractions into their performance, transforming potential negatives into a high-voltage act on stage.

Frontman Rivers Cuomo led the charge with an energetic blend of roaring guitar riffs and commanding vocals, paying homage to Metallica while delighting the vast festival crowd. His ability to embody James Hetfield’s authoritative delivery yet filter it through his distinctive voice added a new layer of complexity and engagement to the performance. The band’s rhythm section, undeterred by the swirling drama in their personal lives, locked into the relentless drive of the song, ensuring that their rendition was not just a cover, but a reinterpretation that both respected the original and offered something singularly Weezer.

Social media buzz quickly ensued following their set, with attendees and fans alike sharing clips and reactions online. The digital word-of-mouth was instantaneous; memes, tweets, and video snippets flooded platforms, amplifying the unexpected delight that Weezer’s interpretation brought to the masses. One viral post on X, formerly known as Twitter, perfectly encapsulated the sentiment, capturing the surprise and appreciation of many: “Weezer covering ‘Enter Sandman’ was the highlight I didn’t know I needed. Totally unexpected yet perfectly executed.”

In conclusion, Weezer’s rendition of “Enter Sandman” at Coachella 2025 was a testament to their versatility and connection with audiences. It demonstrated their ability to navigate and intertwine different musical worlds, offering a fresh take on a classic while reinforcing their status as one of rock’s great chameleons. This event showed that Weezer is unafraid to delve into new musical territories, reaffirming their place not just as purveyors of catchy, nostalgic tunes but as innovators capable of enchanting even in territories as challenging and hallowed as the realm of heavy metal. By bridging these genres so effectively, Weezer expanded their legacy, broadening their artistic horizons and deepening their connection with fans across different musical backgrounds.

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez