Lollapalooza Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Korn, Tyler The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo & More

Cait Stoddard March 18th, 2025 - 12:08 PM

Today, Lollapalooza has unveiled its 2025 lineup, which is being led by superstars Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, The Creator, Sabrina Carpenter, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Luke Combs, TWICE, A$AP Rocky and Korn. The event will feature performances by Gracie Abrams, Doechii, Dom Dolla, Djo, The Marías, Martin Garrix, Cage The Elephant, Clairo and other musical acts.

The iconic annual music celebration takes place on July 31-August 3, with more than 170 artists on eight stages delivering four full days of music and interactive programming in Grant Park. Guaranteed lowest price four day tickets will be available on Thursday, March 20, at 10 a.m. CT for one hour only by clicking here.

In an exciting year of firsts, Rodrigo will make her highly anticipated debut at Lollapalooza Chicago in 2025, while Carpenter returns as a headliner, which is just two years after her debut Grant Park performance. In addition, Combs will make history as Lolla’s first-ever country closer, TWICE will be the first female K-pop group to headline Lollapalooza Chicago and Korn will return to the Lolla stage for the first time since 1997.

Every year, Lollapalooza sets the bar with a deeply diverse musical lineup bu giving music lovers a front row look at the next generation of rock and roll legends. This year’s must-see all-stars on the rise include Mk.gee, Mau P, Barry Can’t Swim, Magdalena Bay and Fujii Kaze, while Alex Warren, Gigi Perez, Bilmuri, and floweroflove serve as this year’s class of breakout performers.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock