Police Book Wife Of Weezer’s Scott Shriner For Attempted Murder After Shootout In LA

Home News Cait Stoddard April 10th, 2025 - 1:38 PM

According to sterogum.com, Weezer are supposed to play Coachella this April 12 but sadly, bassist Scott Shriner’s wife was shot by police on April 9 and charged with alleged attempted murder after allegedly firing her gun during a manhunt for three people, which involved in a high-speed chase in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

On Tuesday afternoon, LAPD and California Highway Patrol responded to reports of an alleged hit-and-run in the city’s Eagle Rock neighborhood. The three suspects involved had all allegedly fled on foot, with one of them allegedly cutting through the backyard of Shriner’s next-door neighbor.

Police caught the suspect allegedly pretending to water some plants in his underwear before apprehending him. Then Shriner’s wife, Jillian Lauren, allegedly came out of the couple’s house holding a gun. She reportedly ignored police orders to drop the weapon and allegedly pointing the gun at the officers. An officer then allegedly shot her in the shoulder before she ran back inside the house. It still remain unclear if Lauren allegedly fired her gun.

Half an hour later, Lauren and the family babysitter allegedly surrendered to the police and Lauren was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. She was later booked for alleged attempted murder, as officers reportedly found a nine-millimeter handgun at Shriner and Lauren’s house.

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez