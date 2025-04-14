During Coachella Rivers Cuomo Confirmed Weezer is Making a Movie 

Home News Michelle Grisales April 14th, 2025 - 4:18 PM

Photo credit: Conny Chavez

Just before the kickoff of Coachella’s opening weekend, Weezer was unexpectedly added to the lineup. Despite bassist Scott Shriners personal issues with his wife Jillian Lauren who was shot and taken into custody for attempted murder, he fulfilled his commitment to Coachella and performed on Saturday, April 12th.

According to Stereogum, the band didn’t address the shocking incident during their set but instead made an announcement that a Weezer movie is in the works.

Frontman Rivers Cuomo shared with the festival audience, “We’ve been hard at work on the Weezer film back in LA over the past few weeks, but when Coachella reached out asking if we could do a surprise set, we said, ‘Heck yes!’ It feels amazing to be here and let all this energy out.”

Rumors of a Weezer film had been circling among fans and it appears to involve a filmed merchandise signing, with fan participation encouraged under non-disclosure agreements and some long wait times. Whether it’s a documentary or fictional comedy remains unclear, although signs point to a special-effects-filled ride where the band members portray themselves.

Actor Ben Schwartz, known for his role as Sonic the Hedgehog, confirmed he helped film a fight scene during one of the last shows of Weezers’ Blue album tour.

“Now, there’s a big fight where Weezer is fighting these big villains. And what’s going to happen now is they’re going to follow me, and I’m going to be fighting in different areas,” Schwartz yelled to the crowd. “And I’m going to say, ‘Someone throws a punch at someone from Weezer’ and you’ll react to that. And then I say, ‘And Weezer kicks their butt!,’ and you react to that.” He then demonstrated by acting out a brief fight with a stuntman.