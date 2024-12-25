Olivia Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good Donates Over $2 Million Dollars to Charities 

Home News Charlotte Huot December 25th, 2024 - 6:19 PM

Multi-platinum, three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Olivia Rodrigo has made a powerful impact beyond her music. The star announced a donation of over $2 million from the net proceeds of her GUTS World Tour to charities across the globe. This contribution, distributed through her initiative Fund 4 Good, aims to build an equitable and just future for women and girls by supporting community-based nonprofits focused on education, reproductive rights and ending gender-based violence, according to a press release.

The ten recipient organizations span continents and causes, including the National Network of Abortion Funds (United States), Women’s Shelters Canada, Women Against Violence Europe and Jhpiego in the Philippines, among others. Each organization is committed to fostering positive change for women and girls in their respective regions.

A standout moment of the GUTS World Tour was Rodrigo’s visit to the Philippines, her first time in the country as a Filipino-American artist. She performed at the Philippine Arena, the world’s largest indoor arena, with all tickets priced at under $30. Net ticket proceeds from the sold-out show were donated to Jhpiego, an organization that has been improving access to reproductive health, gender equity and youth health in the Philippines since 1980.

In addition to her philanthropy, Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour has been a commercial and critical success, with 95 sold-out shows across 20 countries. The tour’s Netflix concert special won the 2024 Hollywood Music In Media Award and Rodrigo was named Touring Artist of the Year by Billboard. As she wraps up her stadium headline shows in Brazil and Mexico in 2025, she remains a force not just in music but also in advocating for social change.

Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good exemplifies how artists can leverage their platforms for meaningful contributions, creating lasting legacies both on and off the stage.