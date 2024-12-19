Mad Cool Announce 2025 Lineup Featuring St. Vincent, Kings Of Leon, Olivia Rodrigo & More

Home News Cait Stoddard December 19th, 2024 - 1:23 PM

According to nme.com, Mad Cool have announced the first run of bands and artists who are set to perform at the 2025 installment. St. Vincent, Olivia Rodrigo, Kings of Leon and other musical acts are scheduled to be performing at the event. Next year’s edition of the long-running festival will run between July 10 and 12.

The festival will be returning to the Villaverde site in Madrid, which festival organizers announced this year had undergone a series of improvements including a reduction in the number of stages, as well as a general reduction in public capacity to reduce schedule conflicts and artist overlaps. Mad Cool members will be able to access a presale on December 20, at 9 a.m. GMT until December 23, at 8:59 a.m. GMT. General ticket sales will kick off on December 23 by clicking here here