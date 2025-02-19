Osheaga Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring TV On The Radio, Jamie xx, Tyler The Creator, & More

Home News Michael Ferrara February 19th, 2025 - 3:43 PM

Bell presents, Osheaga, The Music And Arts Festival, which is packed with an amazing and extensive lineup. Artists featuring from TV On The Radio, Jaime xx, Tyler The Creator and many more will all be in attendance to share their music to the world. The Montreal music festival last had a festival in August 2024, so this is definitely something that doesn’t come around often. The festival will take place in August 2025 at the Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal. An AmEx presale starts toady, February 19th, at 10 AM ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday the 21st at 10 AM ET.

The headliners of this year’s Osheaga compile of The Killers, Tyler, The Creator and Olivia Rodrigo. A notable band to keep an eye out for is TV On The Radio, a fascinating New York originated rock band performing Saturday, August 2nd, the second day of the festival.

TV On The Radio is a Brooklyn-based indie rock band known for blending art rock, soul, and electronic influences. Their music explores themes of love, politics, and existential reflection with experimental production. They are sure to bring a lively performance to Osheaga that fans and newcomers will not want to miss.

As for the headliners, Tyler, The Creator, has just kicked off his own personal Chromokopia tour and has been tearing it up in the Los Angeles area with three different performances at Crypto.com Arena.

The other notable artists, who definitely deserve the mention, that compile of the three day mega festival are Doechii, Gracie Abrams, Lucy Dacus, Jamie xx, Shaboozey, TV On The Radio, Finneas, Jorja Smith, Artemas, Future Islands, Marina, Amaarae, BigXthaPlug, La Femme, Joey Valence & Brae, Smino, Bossman Dlow, The Dare, Bktherula, Kenny Mason, Dua Saleh, Bibi CLub, Whitney, Matt Champion and Debby Friday.