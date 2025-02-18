A$AP Rocky Found Not Guilty On Felony Assault Charges

Home News Cait Stoddard February 18th, 2025 - 9:10 PM

According to cnn.com, a California jury has found A$AP Rocky not guilty of two felony counts of alleged assault with an semiautomatic firearm from a 2021 alleged shooting incident with a former friend in Los Angeles. Attorneys for the hip-hop artist argued that the alleged weapon was a prop gun that only fired blanks.

A$AP Rocky did not testify in the trial and his girlfriend Rihanna was present in the courtroom on Tuesday when the verdict was read. After the verdict was announced, the rapper expressed his appreciation to the jury by saying: “Thank y’all for saving my life.”

Attorneys for Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, maintained that he allegedly got the gun from a music video set and carried it for security. During the trial, Rihanna was seen at the courthouse with their two young sons,RZA and Riot.

The case centered on a 2021 alleged shooting involving Rocky and a friend from high school, who goes by A$AP Relli. The two are both part of a creative crew they began in New York as teens known as the A$AP Mob. According to Relli’s testimony, things turned sour between the two men when they met up outside of a Hollywood hotel on November 6, 2021 and got into an alleged scuffle.

Relli told investigators that his knuckles were allegedly grazed by a bullet after Rocky allegedly fired shots at him. Their mutual friend and fellow crew member A$AP Twelvyy, testified during the trial.

Twelyyy said that Relli was the alleged aggressor and Rocky allegedly fired the gun as a warning. Twelvyy also testified that Rocky allegedly was carrying a starter pistol for protection for months and the gun fired blanks.

The incident was partially captured on surveillance video and investigators found no weapons or ammunition on scene, although Relli turned over alleged shell casings he said he had allegedly recovered after the altercation.

The defense argued Relli is a man who is allegedly filled with “jealousy, lies and greed” and allegedly was motivated by financial interests to have Rocky charged with the shooting.

After the verdict Tuesday, LA County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said in a statement that while it was not the outcome they were hoping for, they respect the jury’s decision “and the integrity of our justice system.”

“Our office remains committed to seeking accountability for those who break the law, no matter their status or influence,” Hochman added. “Fame does not place anyone above the law, and we will not waver in our pursuit of justice for victims and the community.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado