Sabrina Carpenter and Dolly Parton Collaborate on New Version of “Please Please Please”

Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter teamed up with country icon Dolly Patron on a hit single for Carpenter’s deluxe edition of her latest album Short n’ Sweet, released on February 14. Sabrina Carpenter took 2024 by storm with her Short n’ Sweet album, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and selling 362,000 albums in its first week. Many songs went on to be some of Carpenter’s biggest hits including “Espresso,” “Nonsense,” and “Please Please Please” just to name a few.

According to NME, Carpenter posted a clip of the revamped track. She praised Parton for being able to feature on her hit song while describing how much it meant to her. Many fans were surprised by the unexpected duo but excited about the pop and country collab.

The video opens up in black-and-white with Carpenter driving a pickup truck. They both take turns singing and switching off and on the wheel. Later, the camera pans to a man who is tied up in the back of the truck with a bag over his head. The video has amazing cinematic visuals with the outfits, makeup, and scenery. It is worth watching. The visuals of the music video along with the energy of the song are enough to captivate fans from both genres.

Carpenter and Parton’s collaboration not only showcases their vocal chemistry but also freshly bridges between pop and country. Dolly Parton showcases that music has no boundaries when it comes to genres. What is truly amazing about the due is the gratitude and respect they have for one another. While Short n’ Sweet dominates once more, this collaboration solidifies Carpenter’s spot on the charts. Fans are already buzzing about what is next for Sabrina Carpenter. One thing is for certain she will keep her forefront in pop music for years to come.

