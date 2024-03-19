Lollapalooza Chicago Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring SZA, Blink-182, Deftones & More

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 19th, 2024 - 11:45 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Lollapalooza Chicago has just announced their lineup for the August 2024 festival and there are some huge names present. Musicians like SZA, Tyler, The Creator, blink-182, The Killers, Future X Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martine, and Skrillex are set to headline a Lollapalooza 2024. Lollapalooza Chicago also features performances from Deftones, Tate McRae, Conan Gray, Reneé Rapp, Victoria Monét, and many more. There are over 170 bands, eight stages, and four days of nonstop music from the artists we love. This festival will take place from August 1st to August 4th at Grant Park in Chicago, IL.

Fans can begin to get hyped as the presale happens on March 21st from 10 am to 12 pm CT. This is the only way to be sure that you get the best price on tickets. After this allotted time the price of tickets will begin to rise. There will be four-day tickets, GA+, VIP, and single-day tickets available to purchase. Single-day tickets will be available at a later date. In addition to the tips to get great prices, children under nine can attend Lollapalooza Chicago for free as long as they are accompanied by a ticket holder.

Fans across the spectrum of genres are excited and ready for this years Lollapalooza. The full lineup can be seen below:

Picture Credit: Sharon Alagna