Charli XCX & Clairo Team Up To Perform “Sofia” Together During Laneway Festival Set In Australia

Catalina Martello February 14th, 2025 - 7:44 PM

According to NME, Charli XCX joined Clairo on stage during the Melbourne version of the Laneway Festival 2025. The event is also going to be in Brisbane, Sydney, Adeladie, and Perth. The duo performed Clairo’s song, “Sofia.” Fans were excited to see this duo perform.

The duet closed Clairo’s part of the festival. Clairo performed 13 songs and this was the first time “Sofia” has appeared on her setlist since 2022. The rest of the songs Clairo played were, “Second Nature,” “Thank You,” “Softly,” “Flaming Hot Cheetos,” “Terrapin,” “Add Up My Love,” “Echo,” “4EVER,” “Amoeba,” “Bags,” “Sexy to Someone,” “Juna” and “Sofia.” Claire beautifully blended together some of her new songs along with past fan-favorites.

The duo danced together on stage. They called to the crowd to “sing it to us.” Fan-shot videos are below.





