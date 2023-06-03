Nelly Furtado and Dom Dolla Release New Dance Track “Eat Your Man”

Press release from Listen Up Biz, “Eat Your Man” a new song from Nelly Furtado, and Dom Dalla. Two artists have accomplished a lot and gained recognition in making music. Futardo who is a Grammy Award winner, and Dolla who is an experienced music producer, are the two working together to make a new song. When it comes to this song they are bringing out, it comes to connect these two artists that have been in the music industry, one who is coming back, and the other who is at the top of their game. The new song the two collaborated on came out on June 2, a song which can be heard on other digital platforms such as youtube.
“Eat Your Man” is a song that shows more of Dolla’s Style of music of the type of music he comes to make which is electronic music that shows in the song between each other. The song has a lot of elements of electronic music, beats that become catchy and make one want to repeat it again, and again. One can imagine “Eat Your Man’ Being played at a club or any event that can make others want to dance along with it. Both the lyrics and the production which show the work of the two collaborators in the song show what they are known for: Nelly’s lyrics which are iconic, and Dolla’s production.