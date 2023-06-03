Nelly Furtado and Dom Dolla Release New Dance Track “Eat Your Man”

Home News Diana Bello June 3rd, 2023 - 4:18 PM

Press release from Listen Up Biz, “Eat Your Man” a new song from Nelly Furtado, and Dom Dalla. Two artists have accomplished a lot and gained recognition in making music. Futardo who is a Grammy Award winner, and Dolla who is an experienced music producer, are the two working together to make a new song. When it comes to this song they are bringing out, it comes to connect these two artists that have been in the music industry, one who is coming back, and the other who is at the top of their game. The new song the two collaborated on came out on June 2, a song which can be heard on other digital platforms such as youtube.