Tyler, The Creator Removes Copyright Strikes on Fan Reactions to Chromakopia on Social Media

Tyler, The Creator has revealed that he is trying to lift copyright strikes so that fans can react to his new album in full on social media.

With the release of Chromakopia on October 28, fans of Tyler have been sharing their reactions to the record on social media. However, NME reports that many of said fans have begun experiencing copyright strikes and getting blocked for their content, with either the sound being removed from their videos or the videos and accounts being taken down completely.

The rapper has assured a fan on Instagram that his team is working on getting the copyright strikes lifted so that complete reactions can be shared on social media without penalty. In response to one fan flagging copyright bans, Tyler commented, per SleepingOnGems: “Gonna make sure the block gets lifted man, hit my squad up early this am.”

The fan later responded saying “Video is up and all blocks lifted. Appreciate you helping.”

In the wake of the Chromakopia release – which began with the release of “St. Chroma” and accompanying music video, followed by second single “Noid” also with an accompanying music video and a world tour announcement and ended with a listening party at the Intuit Dome – Tyler has added more dates to his upcoming tour in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Austin and Seattle, along with an extra show on his European tour in Paris and three more shows on his Australian tour.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado