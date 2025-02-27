DJO Shares Yearning New Single “Delete Ya”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 27th, 2025 - 3:49 PM

Today, Djo, the musical project of actor, producer and songwriter Joe Keery, has recently announced his highly anticipated new album, The Crux, which will be out on April 4. And now, the artist has shared another taste of the forthcoming record with the song, “Delete Ya.”

As a whole, “Delete Ya” is a funny ditty by how the instrumentation smack the background with a catchy and poppy 80s rock vibe, while the artist wails out the lyrics with pure human emotion. As for the lyric video, each animated scene is a story of what the artist is currently feeling inside his heart.

In other news, Djo had a massive 2024 with the viral hit “End of Beginning” and 2025 is shaping up to be even bigger. The Crux’s lead single “Basic Being Basic” has quickly climbed the Alternative Radio charts to number 15 after Djo performed the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he was also the couch guest.

Additionally, Djo just wrapped an incredible run in Australia and New Zealand for Laneway Festival and will continue his major 2025 global tour in April. The Djo – Back On You Tour, which sold-out instantly in North America, will feature Post Animal as support on all North American, UK and EU tour dates.