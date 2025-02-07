Poppy Combines Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” With “I Touch Myself” by Divinyl’s In New Cover For Like A Version

Home News Jazmin Mendoza February 7th, 2025 - 5:58 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Pop icon and Grammy winner Poppy, recently released an unexpected musical fusion of “Taste” by Sabrina Carpenter and the Australian band Divinyl’s iconic 1990 track “I Touch Myself” giving Carpenter’s song an enticing dark side. Creating a cover song that is both provocative and captivating. Poppy explained why she chose to create her interpretations of both songs saying “The first time I heard “Taste”, I thought it sounded like “I Touch Myself,” which is also my favorite karaoke song, so combining it made sense.”

Poppy’s rendition of “Taste” starts with a familiar beat, her strong vocals come into play automatically drawing in listeners. The track originally gives off very flirtatious energy which remains in the cover but Poppy takes an edgier take to the song. Infusing alternative and dark tones to the song. What caught many fans off guard was the transition into “I Touch Myself”, an anthem of self-love. The songs blend in together effortlessly, pushing genre boundaries and their themes of desire and empowerment.

Known for pushing musical boundaries, Poppy makes the cover her own by putting on gritty guitar riffs and pulsating sound almost easing into her rock influences. Her seductive voice also adds a new dimension to the cover giving it that alternative edge while also staying within the boundaries of sensuality.

This amazing cover proves yet again Poppy can do it all. Known for her infamous genre mashups, proving she can take any song and put her unique spin on it, making it utterly genre-defying, and undeniably captivating.



Credit: Watch Poppy’s charming cover of Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Taste’ for ‘Like A Version’

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva