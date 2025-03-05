Aftershock Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Korn, A Perfect Circle, Bring Me The Horizon & More

Home News Michael Ferrara March 5th, 2025 - 4:52 PM

This is no earthquake, but the ground sure will be rumbling for days. Aftershock has announced their 2025 lineup with headliners such as Korn, A Perfect Circle, Bring Me The Horizon and more astonishing bands to see. With the high anticipated 13th year rolling around, fans can expect an exhilarating event that is definitely not to be missed. The event will take place in the fall, October 2nd-5th, 2025. 4-Day & Single-Day GA & VIP Passes, plus exclusive new 4-Day Capital Club SVIP Passes on sale now at AftershockFestival.com. Get your tickets now.

As one of the headlining bands, Korn, pioneers of nu-metal, are known for their heavy, groove-driven sound and emotionally charged lyrics. With iconic frontman Jonathan Davis leading the way, they continue to evolve while staying true to their roots. At Aftershock Festival, Korn promises a high-energy set featuring classic hits, deep cuts, and possibly new surprises.

Bring Me the Horizon is a genre-blending powerhouse, evolving from metalcore roots into an experimental mix of rock, electronic and pop influences. Led by Oli Sykes, their dynamic live shows are explosive and immersive. At Aftershock Festival, they’ll deliver a high-energy set filled with fan favorites, anthemic choruses, and electrifying visuals.

There is also more bands to look forward to, among the 115 plus bands performing, such as Bad Omens, Rob Zombie, Good Charlotte, TURNSTILE, Gojira, Marilyn Manson, Knocked Loose, Three Days Grace (with Adam Gontier), Lamb of God, Mudvayne, All Time Low, The All-American Rejects, Motionless in White, Acid Bath, Bruce Dickinson, Chevelle, Slaughter To Prevail, Dream Theater and The Dillinger Escape Plan.