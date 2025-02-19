Lollapalooza Berlin Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Sofi Tukker, The Last Dinner Party, Justin Timberlake & More

Home News Michael Ferrara February 19th, 2025 - 4:08 PM

Photo Credit: Lily McLaughlin

Lollapalooza is back and here to stay! The famous and fabulously stacked lineup that accompanies the experience of a lifetime festival has been announced, wit featuring artists such as Sofi Tukker, The Last Dinner Party, Justin Timberlake & more. The festival takes place on July 12th and 13th, 2025, at the Olympiastadion & Olympiapark in Berlin. Their plan is to make fans summer’s epic, and it is definitely advised to join in on the fun in the sun. While Lollapalooza is yearly, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity you won’t want to miss.

Sofi Tukker is one of the featured artists for this year’s Lollapalooza festival. Tukker is a dynamic musical duo consisting of Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, known for their infectious blend of house, pop and global beats. Their music is vibrant, danceable and often infused with playful, multilingual lyrics. At Lollapalooza, they’ll bring an electrifying, high-energy performance filled with pulsating rhythms, bold visuals and an immersive party atmosphere that turns any crowd into a euphoric dance floor.

As for one of the headliners, Justin Timberlake, a man who needs barely any introduction, will also be performing at the festival. Timberlake has recently been in the media for his upcoming Forget Tomorrow tour, new music and renewed public interest in his legacy. At Lollapalooza, he’ll bring his signature blend of pop, R&B, and infectious energy, delivering a dynamic performance filled with nostalgia, smooth vocals, and electrifying stage presence.

Other notable artists to be mentioned performing are Gracie Abrams, Dom Dolla, John Summit, Artemas, Shaboozey and BIXTHAPLUG.