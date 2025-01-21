Riverbeat Festival Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Anderson Paak, The Killers, Cage The Elephant & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 21st, 2025 - 2:29 PM

According to consequence.net, Riverbeat Festival has announced its 2025 that will see Anderson Paak, The Killers, Cage The Elephant and other acts headline the three-day event, which goes down May 1 – 4. Also set to play Riverbeat are Khruangbin, Benson Boone, Ludacris, Public Enemy, Busta Rhymes, Steve Aoki, Flo Milli and Galantis.

MIKE., DJ Jazzy Jeff, GAYLE, Sean Kuti & Egypt 80, La Lom, Stephen Wilson Jr., Neil Frances, Two Feet, The Wailers, Jonah Kagen, Blusher, the Lowdown Brass Band, Tokimonsta, Yacht Rock Review and other artists will be performing as well. Tickets for Riverbeat Festival 2025 are on sale now. Three-Day GA passes start at $199, while Three-Day VIP passes start at $849. The festival will take place at Tom Lee Park in downtown Memphis.

According to wreg.com, this year’s RiverBeat will feature five stages, visual displays, light shows, immersive projections, a Ferris wheel, family-friendly activities, food vendors and nightly fireworks displays. Also, RiverBeat’s inaugural festival last year attracted about 30,000 people.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna